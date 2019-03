Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon made a three-point play during Iowa’s closing surge, and the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes kept the Big Ten perfect at 6-0 in the NCAA Tournament by rallying for a 79-72 victory over No. 7 seed Cincinnati on Friday.

The Hawkeyes (23-11) got their first NCAA Tournament win in four years despite what amounted to a home crowd in Columbus, Ohio for the Bearcats, who couldn’t overcome a subpar game by Jarron Cumberland.

Bohannon’s big play with 1:07 left put Iowa up 73-64.

For Cincinnati (28-7), it was another early flameout. The Bearcats haven’t made it past the opening weekend for seven straight years.

Iowa was simply better with everything on the line.

Joe Wieskamp finished with 19 points for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have improved their win total from last year by nine games.

Iowa faces the winner of the later game between second-seeded Tennessee and Colgate.