Models and posters of local historic landmarks, people, and events made by elementary school students are now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Education Curator Theresa Weaver-Basye says they are part of the 28th annual 4th grade Sioux City History Projects exhibit:

She says it’s tough to come up with the final list of projects to be displayed:

Creations this year include the Warrior Hotel, Cathedral of the Epiphany, Evans Park, Stone Park Zoo, and the Sioux City Huskers baseball team.

The exhibit will be on display through May 11th when students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony.