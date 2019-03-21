TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN MAHONEY ARSON/MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL

Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of starting a fatal apartment fire in February of 2018.

52-year-old Robert Mahoney is charged with arson and involuntary manslaughter in the February 4th, 2018 fire at the Central Apartments that eventually claimed the life of 51-year-old Wanda Blake, who lived in another apartment there.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th, five days after she was released from a hospital and placed in a care facility.

The emergency room doctor testified that Blake had elevated levels of carbon monoxide in her system and soot in her air passage the night of the fire.

Prosecutors played a video of police interviewing Mahoney after the fire and then arresting him for arson.

Officer Zach Lewis testified that Mahoney told him he was mentally ill and was not taking any medication.

Mahoney told police he was bored when he took a can of bug spray, doused paper with it and lit the paper on fire.

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Alan Goldstein testified for the defense that Mahoney had a long troubled life.

Goldstein spent over 12 hours interviewing Mahoney and says the defendant first drank alcohol at age 5 after his parents divorced, was smoking marijuana and drinking in 3rd grade and tried cocaine at age 12.

He said Mahoney was bullied and abused, became a frequent meth user and was suicidal and paranoid and often heard voices.

Goldstein says Mahoney had been arrested at least 30 times as a juvenile and 50 times as an adult.

The jury trial continues Friday in Woodbury County District Court.