NOEM BANS RECREATIONAL USE OF FLOODING STREAMS

Governor Kristi Noem has closed portions of three waterways in southeast South Dakota to recreational use because of flooding.

The Governor’s executive order bans all recreational uses on the Big Sioux River, Skunk Creek, and Split Rock Creek, including their tributaries, in the counties of Union, Lincoln, and Minnehaha effective immediately.

Noem says “It is not safe for people to be using those portions of the rivers at this time.”

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is in charge of enforcing the closure of the designated river areas.

People who violate the closure order are subject to criminal penalties.

Photo by South Dakota Civil Air Patrol