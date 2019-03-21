LOCAL AGENCIES RECEIVE FEDERAL HOMELESS GRANTS

Six local entities have received funding from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development to help the homeless.

Iowa Finance Authority spokesperson, Ashley Jared, says it will help what’s called the Continuum of Care program.

Jared says homelessness impacts thousands of Iowans.

The Institute for Community Alliances, Heartland Counseling, the Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence, the Center For Siouxland, the Crittenton Center and City of Sioux City all received funding totaling over $763-thousand dollars.