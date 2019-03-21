IOWA LAWMAKERS MAY NOT ALLOW SPORTS BETTING ON LOCAL COLLEGE TEAMS

If sports betting becomes legal in Iowa, you may not be able to bet on the Hawkeyes, Cyclones or any other college and university teams in the state.

Representative Vicki Lensing of Iowa City says there are concerns some athletes might be pressured to miss a free throw or drop a pass in order to secure certain outcome.

A House committee endorsed the proposal to ban bets on the performance of athletes in games or matches involving Iowa college teams Wednesday.

Another panel in the House also has voted to tack the concept onto the sports betting bill.

Lensing says she’d prefer to ban bets on any college sport, but she’s pleased there’s momentum for at least banning bets on Iowa college and university teams.

Members of the House and Senate are considering a plan that would let the state-licensed casinos offer an “app” for placing bets on professional and college sports.

Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton is the House Republican who’s been assigned the task of rounding up “yes” votes for legalized sports betting.

The proposal calls for imposing a state tax on the bets placed on sporting events.

Bill backers warn it won’t yield millions in extra revenue for the state, but will police, regulate and tax a currently illegal activity.