HENRY REQUESTS TO PLEAD GUILTY IN SIOUX CITY MURDER CASE

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER AND STARTING A HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY HAS SENT A LETTER STATING HE NOW WANTS TO PLEAD GUILTY IN THE CASE.

29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY PREVIOUSLY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON.

LAST WEEK HE SENT A LETTER TO JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN STATING HE WISHES TO PLEAD GUILTY AND BE SENTENCED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

HENRY IS CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AND IS ALSO ALLEGED TO HAVE STARTED A FIRE IN THEIR HOTEL ROOM TO COVER UP THAT CRIME.

IN HIS LETTER TO THE JUDGE, HENRY ALSO STATES HE IS AWARE HE IS FACING A LIFE SENTENCE AND WANTS TO SPEED UP THE PROCESS.

AN APRIL 12TH HEARING HAS BEEN SET TO ADDRESS THE LETTER AND REQUEST IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.