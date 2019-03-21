HAWARDEN BREATHING EASIER WITH LOWER BIG SIOUX RIVER FORECAST

The city of Hawarden, Iowa is also breathing a sigh of relief with the lower crest forecast of the Big Sioux River.

The town had been calling for more volunteers to help sandbag along the Big Sioux, but City Administrator Mike De Bruin says they will no longer be filling sand bags.

They saw flooding last week — but he says that was a different type of flooding with many low-lying areas receiving water

OC……..coming through town :22

DeBruin says they’ve received a lot of support and the community really appreciates it.

OC………been tremendous” :14

Officials will continue to monitor the flood forecasts.

Radio Iowa