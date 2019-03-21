FOOD BANK & TYSON DONATE FOOD TO FLOOD VICTIMS

The Food Bank of Siouxland has been assisting local communities to help them recover from the flooding.

The Food Bank delivered a truck of food to Hornick, Iowa on Monday and Wednesday of this week, and the deliveries will continue until the needs of Hornick residents are met.

The Food Bank’s member agency in Pender, NE will also receive a delivery this week.

The Food Bank urges other communities to reach out if they, too, experience an increased need due to the floods and is also coordinating efforts with other tri-state area food banks.

Tyson Foods is donating 63 Tons of protein in response to the flooding in the Midwest.

It’s part of Tyson’s Meals that Matter disaster relief program.

The company is donating four truckloads of protein, to hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations with feeding operations in Nebraska and Iowa.

The donations will be distributed Friday at 9:00 a.m. in Madison, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa.