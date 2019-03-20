RICKETTS CALLS FLOOD WORST NATURAL DISASTER IN NEBRASKA HISTORY

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the widespread flooding across the state is the worst natural disaster in the state’s history:

The governor has sent a federal disaster aid request to FEMA and says preliminary damage estimate numbers are high:

Ricketts says many of the state’s roads and bridges will need major repairs or replacement:

The governor says many levees need repair and there is much more public infrastructure damage yet to be determined.

A help number for Nebraska residents with questions has been set up through the state’s emergency Management Department at 402-817-1551.