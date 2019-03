The City of North Sioux City will hold a public meeting tonight (3/20) at 6:00 PM to update the public on the Big Sioux River water levels and ongoing flood control efforts.

Current and future river levels will be discussed.

The meeting will be held at the Community Center connected to the Fire Hall at 205 Sodrac Drive.

City officials will continue to monitor the river levels of both the Big Sioux and Missouri Rivers.

River level elevations continue to fluctuate.