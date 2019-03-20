NEBRASKA TO HOLD FLOOD RELIEF DRIVE FRIDAY

A special fundraising effort will take place across Nebraska on Friday to help residents in the state affected by widespread flooding.

Nebraska Broadcasters Association President Jim Timm says a call center will be set up Friday to take donations from anyone wanting to contribute to Nebraska flood relief:

OC………….Friday night. :18

You man also donate by going to the American Red Cross website to make your donation.

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has contributed $20,000 to kickstart the effort.