NEBRASKA TO HOLD FLOOD RELIEF DRIVE FRIDAY

A special fundraising effort will take place across Nebraska on Friday to help residents in the state affected by widespread flooding.
Nebraska Broadcasters Association President Jim Timm says a call center will be set up Friday to take donations from anyone wanting to contribute to Nebraska flood relief:
You man also donate by going to the American Red Cross website to make your donation.
The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has contributed $20,000 to kickstart the effort.