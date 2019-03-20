HARD ROCK’S ANTHEM TO HOST COUNTRY CONCERT SERIES

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host a new country music series called Nashville Nights on Thursdays in Anthem.

The weekly series begins Thursday, April 4th and will showcase up-and-coming country performers.

Daniel Johnson will be the first performer to take the stage in the series.

His latest EP, “All We Ever Knew,” was released last August.

Jake Dodds performs on April 11th and Garrett Spear on the 18th.

Tickets for all Nashville Nights performances go on sale at 10 a.m.

Friday, March 22nd and may be purchased on the Hard Rock’s website or in their Rock Shop.

All events in Anthem are for guests 21 years and older.