TAKE TIME TO SAFEPROOF YOUR HOME FROM POSSIBLE POISON HAZARDS

With the arrival of spring and warmer weather also comes the arrival of new risks for children and adults in our homes, garages and yards.

Tammy Noble, spokeswoman for Sioux City’s Iowa Poison Control Center, says this is National Poison Prevention Week and Iowans need to do a little scouting to ensure their homes are safe for the seasons ahead.

As yard work and planting get underway in the spring, the types of calls received at the poison center changes with the season:

During 2018, Iowans placed nearly 30-thousand calls to the Poison Control Center.

That’s down slightly from the previous year, as Noble says so many of us are carrying around easy access to the internet in our pockets.

The call is free and experts are available around-the-clock at 800-222-1222 or online at iowapoison.org.

