SOUTHWEST IOWA DEVASTATED BY FLOODING

“Catastrophic devastation.” is how Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds describes the carnage from the second major flood along the Missouri River within a decade.

Reynolds toured flood-impacted southwest Iowa Monday with stops in Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Pacific Junction and Hamburg.

Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain told Reynolds citizens fought valiantly, but water swamped all but the northern portion of the community.

Flooding knocked out the city’s water plant, but also Hamburg’s City Hall, fire station and almost all the businesses in the community.

The mayor says virtually all the equipment the city owned is gone.

An elementary school is now serving as Hamburg’s temporary city hall.

Reynolds also heard concerns about how this latest flooding incident will impact the local farming community.

Fremont County Supervisor Dustin Sheldon says many residents were still recovering from the floods of 2011.

Others expressed anger that federal officials forced the city to remove fortifications to a levee which helped protect Hamburg during the 2011 flooding.

The governor says she intends to review that levee issue.

Reynolds says the state will come up with a plan to rebuild and recover, but we’ve got a long road ahead.”

Interstate 29 remains closed in southwest Iowa due to flooding.

Photos by Fremont County Emergency Management