MURDER CHARGE FILED IN DEATH OF YANKTON WOMAN

Authorities have made an arrest in South Dakota after the body of a missing Yankton woman was found in a river in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 45-year-old Stephen Falkenburg, from Yankton, with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise.

Falkenburg was arrested in Sioux Falls Monday.

The body of LaFramboise was recovered from a river in Menominee County by sheriff’s deputies last Saturday.

She was last seen March 1 at her apartment west of Yankton and was reported missing March 5th.

Menominee County sheriff’s officials say they don’t know how long the woman’s body had been in the river.

The FBI along with state and local law enforcement officers from both South Dakota and Michigan are investigating the case.

AP