INTERSTATE 29 NOW CLOSED FROM COUNCIL BLUFFS TO ST. JOSEPH MISSOURI

The Interstate 29 closure has been extended further south to the U.S. 71 intersection north of St. Joseph, Missouri from the Iowa 92/U.S. 275 interchange in Council Bluffs due to flooding.
Previously, I-29 had been closed at Rock Port, Missouri.
Interstate closures include I-680 in both directions between the Nebraska border and I-29 near Crescent at the Mormon Bridge.
The North portion of I-680 between I-80 and I-29 remains open for northbound traffic.
I-29 is closed in in both directions between the I-680 interchange near Loveland and North 25th Street in Council Bluffs.
You can find the detour information on our weather cancellation page on our website here at KSCJ.com.