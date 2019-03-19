FLOODING DOESN’T SLOW OLSON MURDER TRIAL IN WEST POINT

Despite the past week’s flooding, the murder trial of a suspect charged in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man has been taking place in West Point, Nebraska.

Derek Olson is charged in the March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Warnock’s body was found in the burned rubble of his home.

Investigators say Warnock had been fatally stabbed.

Jury selection took place last Tuesday in Cuming County District Court in West Point and the trial began March 13th.

Court officials say testimony is expected to continue into Friday.

Roads to West Point are now open from the north and east, but floodwaters block access to town from the west and south.