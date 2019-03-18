SIOUX CITY SHOPKO TO CLOSE BY SUMMER

Sioux City is losing another major retail outlet.

The Shopko Store at the Marketplace Mall on Hamilton Boulevard will close by the summer.

Shopko is shuttering all of what remains of its 363 stores after failing to find a buyer since declaring bankruptcy in January.

The retailer closed about 100 stores at that time, then indicated in a list that it would close about 150 more.

Now it’s closing what remains of its retail locations including Sioux City in the coming weeks before summer.

Russ Steinhorst, Shopko’s CEO, said in a statement “This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts.”

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based retailer was founded by a pharmacist in 1962 before going public in 1991.