RICKETTS SAYS FLOODING AMONG WORST IN NEBRASKA HISTORY

Nebraska is rallying state and local resources to respond to the widespread flooding in that state.
Governor Pete Ricketts says it is one of the worst disasters in state history:
Ricketts says they are working to get help to those that need it:
Bryan Tuma, Assistant Director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, says more river levees could fail:
Ricketts warned residents it could be months before highways and other infrastructure is repaired and returned to normal.
Photo by State of Nebraska