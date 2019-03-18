HORNICK RESIDENTS BEGIN CLEANING UP FLOOD DAMAGE

Residents and property owners as well as volunteers for clean up are returning to the flood stricken town of Hornick this (Monday) morning.

Property owners need to have an adult representative available at their location before noon for MidAmerican Energy to start the process of restoring your power.

If you do not have a representative available when MidAmerican comes to your location, your meter will be pulled.

At that point, you will need to call 1-888-427-5632 to get your power restored.

Volunteer check-in is at the Hornick Fire Department with food available at the American Legion Hall.

Cleaning supplies will be available outside of the American Legion Hall.

The sewer system is still not functioning, so residents are reminded to not use toilets, faucets and sinks.