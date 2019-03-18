HIGHWAY 75 ROAD CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN IN APRIL

Reconstruction work on U.S. Highway 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 near Sioux City, and Plymouth County Road C-60 near Hinton will begin next month.

Traffic will be shifted into a head-to-head pattern in the southbound lanes to accommodate reconstruction of the northbound lanes.

The Iowa DOT says project work will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, April 1st, and run through the summer until Thursday, October 3rd.

Left turns will be prohibited through the work zone during the construction.

Peterson Contractors, Inc. was awarded the $8.8 million contract for this project.