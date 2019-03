FLOOD DAMAGE CLOSES LE MARS RECREATIONAL TRAIL

OFFICIALS IN LE MARS MET MONDAY TO DISCUSS THE DAMAGE THAT CITY SUSTAINED DURING FLOODING OVER THE PAST WEEK.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR JASON VACURA SAYS THE CITY’S RECREATIONAL TRAIL WILL BE CLOSED FOR SOME TIME BECAUSE OF DAMAGE CAUSED BY FLOODWATERS FROM THE FLOYD RIVER:

VACURA SAYS THE CITY IS STILL EVALUATING STREET DAMAGE AND SOME SHOULDER REPAIRS MAY BE NECESSARY IN TWO LOCATIONS:

VACURA SAYS THE LE MARS WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT WAS ABLE TO HANDLE THE ADDITIONAL WATER FROM THE FLOODING AND KEPT OPERATING WITHOUT ANY PROBLEMS.