EXPLORERS RE-SIGN BIG BAT FOR 2019 – DEAN GREEN INKS 2019 AA CONTRACT

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed INF Dean Green to a 2019 American Association contract. The 2019 season will mark Green’s 9th season in professional baseball.

Green signed with the Explorers late last season on August 16th and was inserted into the middle of the Explorers lineup. In just 20 games with the X’s, Green batted .303 with 3 home runs, 4 doubles, 17 runs batted in, 16 runs scored, and a .385 on base percentage.

Prior to joining the Explorers, Green began the 2018 season playing in the Can-Am League for the New Jersey Jackals, where his .355 batting average was tops in the league, while also clubbing 13 home runs and racking up 43 RBIs in just 55 games played. He was picked up by the Tijuana Toros of the Mexican League (AAA) where he was released after just 3 games and joined the X’s for their playoff push. The 6’4, 280 pound slugger spent the 2017 season playing in Japan’s Central League after the Detroit Tigers sold his contract to the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Green was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft from Barry University (Miami Shores, FL). The Tulsa, OK native would spend 6 seasons in the Tigers organization from 2011-2016, splitting his last two seasons between their Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. Green held a career .306 batting average, while clubbing 76 homers in 594 games played in the Tiger’s farm system. He would be named an All-Star in 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Green began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State University where he was a three year starter and earned First-Team Academic All-Big 12 honors all three years. He transferred to Barry University for his senior campaign where he hit for a .400 batting average, collecting 82 hits in 57 games, including 19 homeruns, 22 doubles, 77 RBIs, and an impressive .528 on base percentage. For his efforts, Green was tabbed the 2011 Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year. Green was also award as an All-Sunshine State Conference selection, NCBWA All-South Region Team member, an ABCA All-American, and a D2SIDA All-American.

With the signing of Green, the Explorers now have 16 players (9 pitchers, 7 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.

