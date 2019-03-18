ERNST SAYS FLOODING DRAWS PARALLELS TO 2011

This past week’s flooding is giving many people in western Iowa flashbacks to the disaster along the Missouri River eight years ago.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she remembers the impact of the 2011 flooding.

Ernst visited Fremont and Mills counties over the weekend and says she hates that the area is experiencing another similar disaster.

OC………”moves are” :13

A mandatory evacuation of the town of Pacific Junction in Mills county was ordered Sunday night.

Southwest Iowa city and county leaders expressed their frustration to Ernst over the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased flows from Gavins Point Dam up to 90,000 cubic feet per second before decreasing them the past few days.

They also complained about a lack of communication and information from Corps officials regarding the floods of 2019.

Ernst says she intends to speak with Corps officials regarding their handling of this flood.

OC………..”might be” :21

In the meantime, Ernst echoes sentiments of local officials, urging residents to stay safe during the floods.