REYNOLDS REASSURES FLOOD STRICKEN HORNICK & WESTERN IOWA

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOURED FLOOD DAMAGE IN WESTERN IOWA SUNDAY.

THE GOVERNOR STARTED HER DAY IN MISSOURI VALLEY WHERE SHE MET WITH LOCAL OFFICIALS AND SURVEYED DAMAGE.

FROM THERE SHE WENT TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY TOWN OF HORNICK WHERE SHE WAS DRIVEN THROUGH STREETS THAT IN MANY PLACES WERE STILL FLOODED:

OC………..WITH THE RECOVERY. :15

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WAS IMPRESSED BY THE QUICK RESPONSE TO HELP RESIDENTS OF THE FLOOD STRICKEN COMMUNITIES:

OC…….WAS AMAZING. :23

THE GOVERNOR WENT INTO A FEW OF THE HOMES IN HORNICK, SOME STILL WITH SEVERAL FEET OF WATER IN THEIR BASEMENTS:

OC……..THEY KNOW THAT. :19

THIRTY-EIGHT IOWA COUNTIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE GOVERNOR’S DISASTER DECLARATION FOR THE STATE.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL TOUR DAMAGE IN HAMBURG, PACIFIC JUNCTION AND MONTEZUMA ON MONDAY.