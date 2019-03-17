LONG DETOUR AWAITS DRIVERS FROM SIOUX CITY TO KANSAS CITY

Travel in western Iowa is still hampered by flooding, and if you try to drive from Sioux City to Kansas City, you are in for a long detour.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s website lists northbound Interstate 29 from the Missouri state line to about 40 miles north near the Pacific Junction exit remains closed due to flooding.

Drivers on I-29 are being rerouted onto Interstate 35 in Kansas City, Missouri, north to Des Moines, then over I-80 back to I-29 at Council Bluffs.

The detour takes drivers almost 140 miles out of the way.