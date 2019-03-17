HORNICK RESIDENTS TO BE ALLOWED IN TOWN FROM 2P-8P SUNDAY

The mayor of Hornick reopened the town to residents and property owners only starting at 2:00 p.m.

While it will take the help of many people to clean up after damages from the flood at this time, only residents and property owners will be allowed into the community at this time.

Mayor Scott Mitchell urges those returning to the community to not pump out their basements, avoid flooded areas and not use sinks or toilets.

Power to the community remains shut off and may not be restored today.

If residents cannot get to their homes due to flood waters, they are being asked to report to the Council Chambers to get access.