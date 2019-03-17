HORNICK RESIDENTS SURVEY FLOOD DAMAGED HOMES

Mayor Scott Mitchell reopened his flood stricken town of Hornick for a few hours Sunday to allow residents to survey the damage to their homes.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s personnel assisted the property owners from 2pm until 8pm.

Power to the town is still turned off so residents had to be out before sunset.

Dale Ronfeldt is a volunteer firefighter who has lived in Hornick since 1979.

He allowed local media into his home which still has several feet of water in the basement:

Hornick had not seen major flooding since 1960. The town constructed a dike around it in 1996 because of a flood threat that year.

Ronfeldt is very thankful for the help he and other residents have received so far, but he is fearful of what the future holds for many of his fellow townspeople, including an older neighbor:

Crews from MidAmerican Energy came into town Sunday to start restoring power where floodwaters had receded.