The U.S. Army Corps of engineers continues to reduce water releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam.

Sunday evening the releases were reduced to 43,000 cubic feet per second.

Releases from Fort Randall Dam, upstream from Gavins Point Dam have been reduced to 4,500 cfs.

The travel time from Fort Randall Dam to Gavins Point is about 36 hours.

Water has receded from the Hamilton Boulevard Interstate 29 area.