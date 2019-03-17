FLOOD RELATED TRAFFIC FATALITIES REPORTED

Flooding has reached record levels at 17 locations across Nebraska.

Nearly 300 people have been rescued from high water across the state.

There have been fatalities reported.

Authorities say 52-year-old Aleido Rojas Galan of Norfolk died Friday night in southwestern Iowa.

Officials say Galan and two others were in a vehicle that drove around a barricade and was swept away.

The other two men survived.

On Thursday, 50-year-old James Wilke of Columbus, Nebraska, died when a bridge collapsed as he used a tractor to try and reach stranded motorists.

A Norfolk man was seen on top of his flooded car late Thursday before being swept away.

Water also swept away a man after a dam collapse. Both men are still missing.