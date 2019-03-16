WOODBURY COUNTY ENGINEER SAYS SOME RURAL ROADS HAVE FLOOD DAMAGE

Some of the flood waters have started to recede from areas of Woodbury County while other areas are still taking on water.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Socknat says Correctionville and Smithland had flooding Saturday morning:

OC……….FOR THE CITY. ;22

Meanwhile Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra says his department is working as quickly as possible to inspect and reopen roads affected by flooding.

Some roads though will be closed several more days for major repair issues:

OC…………THE PAVEMENT THERE. :26

Those roads would likely collapse if traffic drove on the weakened sections.

Some new roads have also been closed from flooding:

OC……..FROM THE WEST. :20

Nahra reminds drivers to not remove or drive around barricades on county roads.

There is damage that may not be visible at a distance or on a drive by such as blocked or failed culverts, undermined pavements, severe drop-offs on the edge of the road, or voids under the pavement.