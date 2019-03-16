FLOOD CALL CENTER HELP LINE FOR WOODBURY RESIDENTS IS OPEN

Woodbury County has opened a call center for residents to report flood damage.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Socknat says the call center is open Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

OC……..and twitter pages. :21

The call center is open until 5pm on Saturday and noon- 5pm on Sunday, March 17th to provide assistance to Woodbury County residents and business owners with reporting damages.

The number to call for that assistance is 712-224-5262.

Additional days and times may be available depending on the call volume.