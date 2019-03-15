SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SCENIC PARK HAS MINOR FLOODING

Dakota County officials are also monitoring the Missouri River.

South Sioux city Administrator Lance Hedquist says some flooding has occurred in Scenic Park in South Sioux City, causing around a half dozen campers to be relocated:

Hedquist says other measures were implemented in that park:

Deanna Beckman of the Dakota County Emergency Management Office says the Missouri River is expected to crest at 31 feet, four feet below the historic 2011 flood level.

Based on projected levels, minor flooding damage will occur in lower lying areas along the Missouri River and property owners are encouraged to take precautions immediately.

