SIOUX CITY LIKELY TO HAVE MINOR FLOODING SATURDAY NIGHT NEAR I-29 & HAMILTON

SIOUX CITY LIKELY TO HAVE MINOR FLOODING SATURDAY NIGHT NEAR I-29 &...

SIOUX CITY WILL LIKELY HAVE MINOR FLOODING ONLY FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER THIS WEEKEND.

CITY FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAYS THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO CREST SATURDAY NIGHT:

CHIEF EVERETT SAYS ONLY ONE MAJOR INTERSECTION SHOULD BE AFFECTED BY FLOODING:

EVERETT SAYS THIS EVENT WILL BE BRIEF AND NOTHING LIKE THE MAJOR FLOODING OF 2011;

THAT WILL BE FOUR FEET LOWER THAN THE 2011 FLOOD.

HE SAYS THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HAS REDUCED FLOWS BACK TO 90,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND AFTER INCREASING THEM TO 100,000 AT MIDNIGHT LAST NIGHT.

THEY WERE OVER 160,000 CFS FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME IN 2011.

EVERETT SAYS RESIDENTS AND ONLOOKERS SHOULD AVOID THE RIVERFRONT AREA AS MANY CITY VEHICLES WILL BE MOVING THROUGH THE AREA.