SHELTER & FLOOD RECOVERY FUND INFORMATION

The American Red Cross has opened three emergency shelters in Northwest Iowa to assist those affected by flooding.

Red Cross workers will provide warm meals and a safe place to sleep.

At this time, Red Cross managed or supported shelters are open at West Middle School located at 3301 W 19th St. in Sioux City, at Westwood High School on 1000 Rebel Way in Sloan, and at the Faith Christian Reformed Church located at 801 9th Street SE in Sioux Center.

——————

The Siouxland Recovery Fund has been activated to aid in recovery efforts for recent Siouxland flooding.

The fund will be used to support organizations and non-profit agencies that are providing direct assistance or aid to people impacted by disaster.

Donations may be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund at any Security National or Wells Fargo Bank.

You may also donate online at: www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com.