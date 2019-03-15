SEVERAL NEBRASKA BRIDGES STILL CLOSED BY FLOODING

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says at least four bridges on the State highway system have washed out or have been damaged by floodwaters.

The DOT continues to advise motorists not to travel in northcentral and northeast Nebraska until flood waters recede.

The known damaged bridges are at Highway 12 at Niobrara, Highway 22 just south of Genoa, Highway 281 just south of Spencer and Highway 11 just south of Butte.

Many other bridges will remain closed until inspection can occur.

Do not drive on bridges until they have been inspected and reopened and do not drive around barricades.

Once the waters have receded, NDOT will provide detours for each bridge that has either been washed out or requires repair.

Plan your travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for your destination.

Photo by Nebraska DOT