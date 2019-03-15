GAVINS PT. DAM MANAGER HOPES TO LOWER WATER RELEASES SOON

Releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River near Yankton jumped to one hundred thousand cubic feet per second for a time overnight as Lewis & Clark Lake behind the dam rose to a record level.
Gavins Point Operations Manager Tom Curran says big inflows from the Niobrara River pushed the lake rapidly up:
The lake rose to a level of 1212.27 feet, almost two feet above the old record of 1210.8 feet:
Curran says they hope to reduce flows below the current 90,000 CFS soon:
The Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River failed Thursday and that sent a big surge of water into the Yankton lake:
Curran says they are anticipating more ice and debris flowing toward the dam:
The river level at the gauge in Yankton jumped over ten feet to near minor flood stage.
Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX