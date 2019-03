DAKOTA DUNES READIES FOR RISING MISSOURI RIVER WATERS

RESIDENTS IN DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA ARE WAITING TO SEE JUST HOW HIGH THE MISSOURI RIVER WILL RISE IN THEIR AREA THIS WEEKEND.

DUNES MANAGER JEFF DOOLEY SAYS THE KEY LEVEL FOR THE COMMUNITY IS 10.92 FEET:

DOOLEY SAYS THERE ARE SOME SPECIFIC AREAS THAT ARE BEING PROTECTED:

DOOLEY SAYS THERE IS ALSO A CONCERN WITH THE BIG SIOUX RIVER:

UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS ADVISED RESIDENTS IN THE FLOOD THREAT TO BE READY IN CASE CONDITIONS WORSEN SIGNIFICANTLY TO VOLUNTARILY EVACUATE THE AREA.

A SHELTER HAS BEEN SET UP AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY AT 3301 WEST 19TH STREET FOR THOSE WHO DO LEAVE THEIR HOMES.