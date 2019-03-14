WOODBURY SUPERVISORS DECLARE COUNTY EMERGENCY

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has signed an emergency declaration under Iowa State Statue.

That will execute the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, invoking of mutual aid agreements and applying to the State of Iowa for assistance.

This declaration was put in place due to county-wide flooding that began on March 13. Public and private property, along with disruption of utility service and endangerment to the health and safety of residents have occurred with this flooding.

Residents in the county are urged to be aware of hazards in their area.