U.S. ARMY CORPS TRIPLES GAVINS POINT DAM WATER RELEASES TO 90,000 CFS (Update)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dramatically increased water releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam into the Missouri river Thursday night.

Water releases were increased to 90,000 cubic feet per second at 8 pm Thursday as unregulated inflows from the Niobrara and other watersheds continue to spill into the reservoir.

Gavins Point Dam releases were increased to 32,000 cfs at midnight Wednesday and 37,000 cfs Thursday morning.

Operators at Gavins Point are using 12 of the 14 spillway bays and the powerhouse to pass the flows.

The remaining two spillway gates are partially open, but frozen in place due to ice buildup.

Operators are spilling water over those two gate in an effort to thaw them and return them to operating condition, which dam safety engineers believe presents no risk to the structure or the gates nor does it affect the Corps’ ability to safely pass water pass the structure.

The water being released from Gavins Point is exclusively from unregulated tributaries that bring water into the reservoir.

On Wednesday, the Corps stopped all releases from Fort Randall Dam, the next dam upstream on the Missouri River mainstem, to reduce the amount of water in the lower Missouri River.

However, because there is very little storage capacity behind Gavins Point, the Corps says most of what is flowing into the reservoir must be released downstream.

Communities from Sioux City, Iowa to St. Louis continue to experience flooding, or the threat of flooding, due to runoff from the numerous rivers and creek through the lower section of the Missouri River.

Updated 10:20pm 3/14/19

