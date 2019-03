“THE PERFECT STORM” FLOODS SIOUXLAND

A “PERFECT STORM” IS WHAT A WOODBURY COUNTY ENGINEER IS CALLING OUR CURRENT FLOOD SITUATION.

MARK NAHRA SAYS WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 IS CLOSED IN MOVILLE AS WATER IS GOING OVER THE ROAD.

A DETOUR IS TEMPORARILY PLACED TO A COUNTY ROAD UNTIL THE STATE D-O-T CAN GET A CROSSOVER SET UP.

HE SAYS GRAVEL ROADS ARE ALSO IN POOR CONDITION AS THEY’VE ABSORBED A LOT OF WATER.

NAHRA SAYS SOME MARKED CLOSINGS AREN’T AS WELL MARKED AS THEY’D LIKE AS THEY ARE RUNNING OUT OF BARRICADES.

THE MOVILLE BLACKTOP, SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 20 IS ALSO CLOSED. NAHRA SAYS HE HASN’T SEEN A SITUATION LIKE THIS IN OVER A DECADE.

NAHRA ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS, ESPECIALLY ON GRAVEL ROADS, TO STAY HOME TODAY, IF POSSIBLE. HE ALSO HOPES FARMERS AVOID SENDING SEMI LOADS OF GRAIN OUT ON THE ROADS.