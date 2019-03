PLYMOUTH COUNTY COMMUNITIES DEAL WITH FLOOD PROBLEMS

PLYMOUTH COUNTY IS ALSO ENCOUNTERING ITS SHARE OF FLOODING.

HOMETOWN MOBILITY OF MERRILL FOUND THEIR BUSINESS SURROUNDED BY FLOOD WATERS WHEN EMPLOYEES ARRIVED AT WORK THURSDAY MORNING.

MERRILL FIRE CHIEF JACOB CONLEY SAYS THIS IS THE WORST LOCAL FLOODING HE HAS SEEN THERE:

OC………..TO THE EAST. ;10

HIGHWAY 75 NORTH BETWEEN HINTON AND MERRILL WAS CLOSED WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

IN LE MARS, FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THE FLOYD RIVER WAS EXPECTED TO RISE ANOTHER SIX INCHES BY THURSDAY NIGHT, AND THEN SLOWLY START TO FALL:

OC……….LIKE THAT YET. :12

THERE ARE ALSO DETOURS FOR HIGHWAY 60 NORTH POSTED IN PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES.

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR THAT COUNTY.