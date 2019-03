THE MAYOR OF HORNICK, IOWA ORDERED A MANDATORY EVACUATION OF THE TOWN AS OF 10:45AM THURSDAY.

HIGH WATER HAD BREACHED A DIKE NEAR THE TOWN RESULTING IN FLOODING.

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FROM AROUND THE COUNTY HEADED TO THE RURAL LOW LYING COMMUNITY TO HELP WITH THE EVACUATION.

RESIDENTS NEEDING SHELTER ARE TO REPORT TO THE WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL IN SLOAN.