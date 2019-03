AUTHORITIES COMPLETE EVACUATION OF HORNICK RESIDENTS AS FLOODING CONTINUES

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY 100 PER CENT OF THE RESIDENTS OF HORNICK, IOWA HAVE BEEN EVACUATED FROM THEIR HOMES.

THE MAYOR OF HORNICK, IOWA ORDERED A MANDATORY EVACUATION OF THE TOWN THURSDAY MORNING AT 10:45AM.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR REBECCA SOCKNAT SAYS WATER STARTED COMING INTO THE TOWN A SHORT TIME LATER:

OC…………IN SLOAN. :17

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FROM AROUND THE COUNTY HEADED TO THE RURAL LOW LYING COMMUNITY TO HELP WITH THE EVACUATION.

SOCKNAT SAYS ROADS SURROUNDING THE TOWN QUICKLY WERE COVERED BY FLOODWATERS AND CLOSED:

OC……SLOAN TO SMITHLAND. :11

MUCH OF THE WATER AFFECTING HORNICK WAS RUNOFF FROM THE NEARBY TOWN OF MOVILLE, WHICH ALSO EXPERIENCED SOME FLOODING.

THE MAYOR OF MOVILLE DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR THE COMMUNITY, BUT SOCKNAT SAYS EVACUATIONS WERE LIMITED:

OC………..THIS MORNING. ;11

SOCKNAT SAYS ROADS LEADING INTO HORNICK ARE ALSO CLOSED TO NON-RESIDENTS AND ONLOOKERS ARE ADVISED TO AVOID THE AREA.