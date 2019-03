SOME RANDOLPH NEBRASKA RESIDENTS TOLD TO EVACUATE FROM FLOODING

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AREAS OF RANDOLPH NEBRASKA HAVE BEEN ASKED TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF FLOODING.

THE FLOODING AFFECTS HOMES ALONG HIGHSON, WAYNE, PARK & WALDEN STREETS AND OTHER LOW LYING PARTS OF TOWN.

DISPLACED RESIDENTS SHOULD REPORT TO THE RANDOLPH CITY AUDITORIUM.