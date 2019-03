SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS SAY LOCAL STREAMS NOT AT RISK FOR MAJOR FLOODING

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS CONTINUING TO MONITOR LOCALIZED AREAS OF FLOODING.

CURRENTLY, THE AREAS AROUND THE FLOYD RIVER, PERRY CREEK AND BIG SIOUX RIVER IN SIOUX CITY ARE NOT AT RISK FROM WIDE SPREAD FLOODING.

HOWEVER, WITH MORE RAIN PROJECTED OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS, LOCALIZED FLOODING IN BASEMENTS MAY CONTINUE.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR REBECCA SOCKNAT SAYS THERE ARE A FEW THINGS RESIDENTS CAN DO TO TRY AND MINIMIZE DAMAGE:

LT. SCOTT KOVARNA OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAY SEVERAL BASEMENTS IN THE CITY HAVE TAKEN ON WATER:

KOVARNA REMINDS DRIVERS TO NOT TRY TO CROSS FLOODED ROADWAYS:

WOLF CREEK IS OVER THE BANKS AND RUNNING ONTO OLD HWY 141 AT HUMBOLDT AVE.

WOODBURY COUNTY ROADS PERSONNEL HAS IT BLOCKED.

Perry Creek behind Faith Lutheran Church on Hamilton Blvd.

Floyd River at 11th Street