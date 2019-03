I-29 NEAR ELK POINT OPEN AGAIN AFTER SEMI ACCIDENT (Update)

INTERSTATE-29 BETWEEN ELK POINT AND JEFFERSON SOUTH DAKOTA IS OPEN AGAIN AFTER AN EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT INVOLVING A SEMI CARRYING HAZARDOUS MATERIALS CLOSED BOTH SIDES OF THE HIGHWAY FOR A FEW HOURS.

THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 7AM A MILE SOUTH OF ELK POINT AND EMERGENCY CLEANUP CREWS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL HAS NOT IDENTIFIED WHAT THE HAZARDOUS MATERIALS ARE BUT SAY THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 37-YEAR-OLD ROBERT BEANER OF SIOUX FALLS, HAS CHARGES PENDING AGAINST HIM.

THE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED DURING FOG AS THE NORTHBOUND SEMI GOT TOO CLOSE TO THE SHOULDER, WENT INTO THE MEDIAN AND STRUCK A BRIDGE AND CABLE WIRE.

SAND DAMS WERE SET UP TO KEEP THE LEAKING MATERIAL FROM REACHING WATER IN THE MEDIAN.

Updated 1:08pm 3/13/19

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG