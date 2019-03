PARTS OF LE MARS FACE FLOOD RISK

PLYMOUTH COUNTY OFFICIALS ARE CLOSELY WATCHING THE FLOYD RIVER, AND IT IS EXPECTED TO GO OUT OF ITS BANKS IN LE MARS SOMETIME IN THE NEXT DAY OR SO.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THE FLOYD HAD RISEN TWO AND A HALF FEET IN LE MARS BY THE MIDDLE OF WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

OC……ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. :14

SCHIPPER SAYS ONCE THAT HAPPENS, SEVERAL AREAS OF LE MARS WILL BE AFFECTED BY FLOODWATERS:

OC……….AIRPORT AS WELL. :20

HIGHWAY 75 NORTHBOUND NEAR HINTON HAS A DETOUR POSTED BECAUSE OF STANDING WATER ACROSS THE ROADWAY.

SEVERAL OTHER PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROADS ALSO HAVE WATER ON THEM.