NO TRAVEL ADVISED IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS ADVISING MOTORISTS TO AVOID TRAVEL IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

FLOODING HAS OCCURRED OVER MULTIPLE ROADWAYS IN ALL AREA COUNTIES.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS STREETS AROUND THE CORNHUSKER MALL AND ELSEWHERE WERE UNDERWATER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

OC………in Dakota City. :21

NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 77 WAS CLOSED AS OF 12:25PM AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 77 AND HIGHWAY 35 WEST OF DAKOTA CITY TO WALTHILL BECAUSE OF WATER OVER THE HIGHWAY.

OC………SOME ROADS CLOSED. :15

THE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS IT RAN OUT OF BARRICADES AFTER CLOSING MORE THAN A HALF DOZEN ROADS, INCLUDING U.S. HIGHWAY 275 NEAR WEST POINT.